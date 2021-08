Brighton host Watford in the Premier League tonight with both sides looking to make it two wins from two to start the new season.Newly-promoted Watford caught the eye with their performance in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa last weekend, with Emmanuel Dennis, Cucho Hernandez and the impressive Ismaila Sarr on the scoresheet.Brighton also got off to the perfect start as they came from a goal down to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor, with Graham Potter’s substitutes proving key in the 2-1 win.The Seagulls are aiming to push on in the Premier League this year after finishing 15th last season....