Pfizer Inc on Monday announced that the company is all set to acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc in a deal worth $2.3 billion. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) which had previously acquired $25 million worth of stake in Trillium has announced that they will be purchasing the remainder of Trillium’s shares for $18.50. Furthermore, the following move will represent a 203% premium on the stock’s closing price.