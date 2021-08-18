GlaxoSmithKline PLC Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DOLE" and the offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.