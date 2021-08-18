NFL training camp updates: Bears lose rookie Jenkins, plus buzz on Antonio Gibson, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa
While there has been no shortage of talk during 2021 NFL training camp season about whether veteran Andy Dalton or rookie Justin Fields should start for the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (click "More" below to see what Dalton had to say about that today), both quarterbacks felt a big loss Wednesday, as it was announced that offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the No. 39 overall pick in this year's draft, underwent back surgery, which could cost him the entire season.www.espn.com
