Jimmy Hayes passed away. The words are absolutely heartbreaking. He was one of the best personalities we’ve seen in the hockey world, and in his short time with the New Jersey Devils, he made a huge impact on the fanbase and the locker room. That was the thing about Hayes. He was the kind of player that “locker room guy” came from. He wasn’t the most skilled, he didn’t hit people harder than anyone, and his intangibles were not going to get you out of your seat, but there was nobody who could turn around a locker room like Hayes.