The vast majority of CIOs are seeing investments in customer experience hold steady or rise, testament to the importance of CX today. Consider the figures from Adobe’s CIO Perspectives Survey 2021: 33% of respondents say investments are up while only 8% are seeing cuts; the rest are level-funded. In the US, an even higher percentage of CIOs are seeing a bump in funds for CX, with 40% of them getting bigger budgets for that work.