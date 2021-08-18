Cancel
Pennsylvania health experts ‘confident’ boosters can be administered to all

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
As federal health officials plan to recommend booster shots for all adults in the weeks ahead, Pennsylvania health leaders are preparing to meet the demand.

Wednesday, top U.S health leaders announced they are prepared to offer Pfizer or Moderna booster shots to all American adults, eight months after the individual received his or her second dose. Pending FDA approval, this guidance would go into effect Sept. 20.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Health Department said “we are confident in the ability of vaccine providers to meet the demand when we receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration and direction from the CDC on booster shots.”

Jeff Zientz, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said there is enough supply for every American.

“Thanks to the aggressive actions we have taken to establish our vaccination program, it will be just as easy and convenient to get a booster shot as it is to get a first shot today,” he said.

Boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the nation, and offered free of charge, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

“We’re ready to ramp back up vaccine administration,” said Dr. Graham Snyder UPMC’S Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology.

Doctors maintain that vaccines are safe and effective, but that new data drove them to Wednesday’s announcement.

A joint statement from federal leaders said “In association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

“Our anticipation is that if the trajectory that we are seeing continues, that we will likely see in the future an increase in breakthrough hospitalizations and breakthrough deaths,” said U.S Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Snyder noted that a booster shot may “play an important part in preventing further transmission of the Delta variant.”

We asked if people should worry about side effects from a third dose.

“We anticipate these third doses will be quite similar to the first and second in the side effect profile,” Snyder said. “Some people may have some symptoms because it’s again stimulating the immune system, but on the whole, they’re safe and likely much better than getting COVID-19.”

Recipients of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will likely need a booster shot as well, but data is still being reviewed to determine that.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

