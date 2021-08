MILLER, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Great Plains Lutheran rolled to a 41-8 victory over Sunshine Bible Academy Friday afternoon in high school football. Seven different Panthers would score for GPL. Through the air, Sam Hansen would go three of six for 44 yards and would toss one TD to Joseph Erickson. Jacob Bartells would toss one 20 yard TD to Alex Heil. On the ground, Thomas Erickson rushed 11 times for 138 yards and one touchdown. Parker Walkins ran for 74 yards on eight carries and on TD. Vincent Knutson carried nine times for 50 yards and one TD.