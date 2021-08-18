Cancel
Missouri State

House Springs man killed in crash near Imperial

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth S. Tatum, 40, of House Springs died Aug. 14 in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Imperial Main Street, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:35 p.m., Tatum was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier north on the interstate, lost control and struck a concrete median before the car slid back into the traffic lanes, where a northbound 1996 GMC Yukon and a northbound 2013 GMC Terrain both struck the passenger side of the Cavalier, the report said.

www.myleaderpaper.com

