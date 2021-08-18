Cambria County detectives say inmate threw chair at corrections officer

The Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg is shown in May 2016. By Jocelyn Brumbaugh jbrumbaugh@tribdem.com

EBENSBURG, Pa. – An inmate at Cambria County Prison is accused of throwing a wooden chair at a corrections officer, authorities said.

Cambria County detectives charged Tyler Michael Mirabile, 29, on Monday, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, Mirabile was in the central booking area of the prison on Jan. 28. When a corrections officer turned his back after finishing his duties, Mirabile allegedly picked up a heavy wooden chair and threw it at the officer’s head.

The officer deflected the chair and it crashed into a computer screen. Other corrections officers stepped in to control Mirabile, the complaint said. The incident allegedly was recorded on prison video surveillance.

Mirabile was arraigned by District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg. Bond was set at 10% of $25,000. Mirabile waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to county court.