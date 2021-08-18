Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers' Jordan Love: Throwing, but unlikely to practice

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Coach Matt LaFleur said "you will probably not see [Love, shoulder] in practice" Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. LaFleur also said that Love resumed throwing in at least some capacity Tuesday, and that his shoulder will be tested again Wednesday, but he declined to offer any updates about the second-year quarterback's status for Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. The Packers will "give [Love] every opportunity," per LaFleur, but "don't want to put him in a situation to make it worse." Love injured his shoulder during last weekend's exhibition matchup against the Texans, and though the MRI came back clean, Green Bay clearly intends to approach his recovery with caution. Kurt Benkert and Jacob Dolegala will continue to see increased reps as long as Love is sidelined.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Texans#American Football#Espn Com#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Packers veterans who could be cut this preseason

The team to win the NFC North each of the past two seasons has a very talented roster. Who could be out when it comes to the Green Bay Packers?. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been consistent in two years at the helm of the Packers. Green Bay has won a pair of division titles and reached the NFC title game both times. But it still hasn’t added up to a Super Bowl appearance, something the club hasn’t managed since 2010.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Update Jordan Love’s Status For Saturday’s Game

Concern inside the Green Bay Packers organization rose last weekend when back-up quarterback Jordan Love went down with an apparent shoulder injury. After a strip sack put him on the ground, the second-year player was forced to leave the team’s opening preseason game against the Houston Texans. Although Love’s MRI...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur

Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he’s guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that’s especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLallfans.co

With Jordan Love out, Kurt Benkert impresses in Packers’ 23-14 preseason loss to Jets

Without Jordan Love, even calling Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets an “exhibition” might have been overstating it, at least from Green Bay’s side. Only three starters according to the team’s initial depth chart suited up with 32 inactive Packers, and one of them didn’t even start this game with Lucas Patrick giving way to the impressive rookie Royce Newman. But while the game had the makings of a dud, at least for a half, the Packers offense played well, the defense flashed early, and the 2021 Packers draft class shined.
NFLwpr.org

Packers Preseason: QB Jordan Love Likely To Debut Saturday

For the first time in more than 18 months, Lambeau Field will be full on Saturday as the Green Bay Packers open their preseason campaign. The Houston Texans will be in Green Bay Saturday night — where much of the focus will be on quarterback Jordan Love, who is likely to take most of the snaps this preseason.
NFLNational football post

Report: Packers QB Jordan Love to have shoulder examined

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have his throwing shoulder examined Sunday, NFL Network reported. The second-year signal-caller’s preseason debut Saturday night was cut short after he got “dinged” during a sack late in the second quarter, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Love, 22, completed 12 of 17...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Packers for CB Ka'Dar Hollman

The Houston Texans believe they could use a little more depth at cornerback. According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans have traded with the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman. Hollman is 6-0, 196 pounds and provided the Packers with some help in the secondary in...
NFLchatsports.com

Texans vs. Packers: Will Jordan Love play against Houston?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love Gpg Green Bay Packers Training Camp 08032021 0013. From the looks of various reports around the NFL the first preseason game for the Houston Texans will involve them not seeing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, rather the franchise will be seeing a lot of former first round pick Jordan Love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy