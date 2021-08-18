Packers' Jordan Love: Throwing, but unlikely to practice

Coach Matt LaFleur said "you will probably not see [Love, shoulder] in practice" Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. LaFleur also said that Love resumed throwing in at least some capacity Tuesday, and that his shoulder will be tested again Wednesday, but he declined to offer any updates about the second-year quarterback's status for Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. The Packers will "give [Love] every opportunity," per LaFleur, but "don't want to put him in a situation to make it worse." Love injured his shoulder during last weekend's exhibition matchup against the Texans, and though the MRI came back clean, Green Bay clearly intends to approach his recovery with caution. Kurt Benkert and Jacob Dolegala will continue to see increased reps as long as Love is sidelined.