How to Harness the Power of a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace
Diversity and inclusion are hot topics in the business world right now. According to a McKinsey survey, companies in the top quartile for gender and ethnic diversity are 36 percent more likely to outperform bottom-level peers in profitability. But it's not about checking off boxes. Creating a diverse and inclusive culture that values the different viewpoints and backgrounds of employees is essential. Join Worth for an intimate discussion about how to take your DEI initiatives beyond empty promises and filling seats to create a dynamic workforce and add value to your company.
