How to Harness the Power of a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

Wally Sajimi, founder of Nietzsche Labs and cofounder of Endorsify firmly believes in the power of digital literacy and workplace inclusion to create a better world for all. To be digitally literate today is the least that people expect out of one another. It’s what most employers automatically expect from their employees. Although the quality of digital literacy varies across social strata, it has become inevitable for one to be well-versed in social media, online marketing, content creation, online payment gateways, and creative platforms. While it’s a good idea to engage with a proper course to hone one’s ability, one can also learn ample amounts about the internet from the internet itself. People who know the value of skills use their time to acquire all kinds of digital skills by watching YouTube programs on the subject and, in turn, learn about their strengths and weaknesses. This shapes their confidence and personality, and ups their value in the eyes of potential employers.