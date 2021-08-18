Lions' Kalif Raymond: Repping with first-team offense
Raymond has consistently been one of the first four receivers to rep with the first-team offense during training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. With Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Amon-Ra St. Brown seemingly locked in as Detroit's top three receivers, Raymond appears to have slid ahead of Quintez Cephus for the No. 4 job, though it should be noted that Cephus has missed significant time due to a head injury. While the fourth receiver in an underwhelming Lions offense probably won't be relevant in fantasy if everyone stays healthy, Williams is 30 and coming off shoulder surgery while Perriman hasn't played a full season since 2016. Unless those veterans manage to stay healthy the entire season, there could be games where Raymond handles a starting role at outside receiver this year.www.cbssports.com
