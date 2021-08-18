Lions' Kalif Raymond: Repping with first-team offense

Raymond did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. After logging as many snaps in the preseason opener as No. 1 wideout Tyrell Williams, Raymond was the lone receiver to join Williams and starting quarterback Jared Goff in getting rested Saturday. However, Breshad Perriman, the starting complement to Williams on Detroit's current depth chart, perhaps only played because he missed the opener with a hip injury. Meanwhile, the reps given to rookie standout Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly were a product of his youth rather than his need to prove anything. In any case, Raymond clearly seems to be an important part of the Lions' plans this year. His preseason may be over, but look for Raymond to take snaps on offense and as a return man when the Lions take on San Francisco in Week 1 of the regular season.