Dolphins' Sam Eguavoen: Lands on COVID-19 list

Wilson is listed as a starter on the Dolphins' first depth chart of the season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Wilson, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller (foot/suspension) are listed as the Dolphins' starting wideouts for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, while rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle is listed as a backup. Part of that placement is likely just Waddle having to earn his reps, but Wilson has by all accounts been one of Miami's more impressive playmakers throughout camp. If the 29-year-old is indeed back to his peak explosiveness after having opted out of the 2020 season, he could certainly make a case for being involved on offense. Whether he'll still be listed ahead of Waddle on the depth chart by Week 1 is another matter.