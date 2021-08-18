Cancel
NFL

Dolphins' Sam Eguavoen: Lands on COVID-19 list

 5 days ago

The Dolphins placed Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID list Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Last year, Eguavoen was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he only spent a few days inactive, which likely means he was just a close contact as opposed to testing positive. It remains to be seen how long his most recent trip will last. The Texas Tech product has appeared in all 16 games in each of his first two NFL seasons. However, his defensive snaps dropped dramatically in year two after he registered 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery as a rookie.

