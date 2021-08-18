Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Exits with ankle discomfort

Ward won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Prior to his departure, he notched six carries for 21 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 13 yards as the second RB in the game after Chase Edmonds. As an undrafted rookie last season, Ward was active for 14 games, as opposed to none for 2020 seventh-rounder Eno Benjamin. Ward's adeptness on special teams was the primary reason, and he ended up getting only one touch (a reception) Week 17. Ahead of the coming campaign, he may be the leader for the No. 3 role for that very reason, but he also has more competition in the form of Ito Smith, with Edmonds and James Conner (COVID-19/toe) locked in at the top of the depth chart.