Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Exits with ankle discomfort

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Giants announced that DeSclafani exited his start Wednesday against the Mets due to right ankle discomfort, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He struck out a batter over 1.1 scoreless innings and gave up a hit and issued a walk before departing. The initial diagnosis is a welcome one...

MLBNBC Sports

First to 75: DeSclafani returns, leads Giants past Rockies

Anthony DeSclafani missed a turn through the Giants' rotation as he dealt with right shoulder fatigue, but he returned to the mound Friday night, and his arm looked fresh. In his first outing since Aug. 2, DeSclafani went five strong innings in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. San Francisco improved to 75-41 this season and now has won six straight games.
MLBMLB

DeSclafani strong in return; streak hits 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- As they head into the final third of their regular-season schedule, the Giants plan to closely monitor the workload of their players to ensure that everyone stays as healthy and fresh as possible down the stretch. Manager Gabe Kapler regularly checks in with his position players to...
MLBknbr.com

Farhan Zaidi provides optimistic update on Anthony DeSclafani

A day after Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani exited in the second inning with right ankle discomfort, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi gave fans some good news. Zaidi, joining KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Show, said DeSclafani’s MRI showed no significant structural damage. He added SF’s No. 2 starter likely won’t be out for long.
Mercury News

SF Giants make several roster moves, DeSclafani and Longoria hit injured list

OAKLAND — An already short-handed Giants rotation lost another starter to the injured list Sunday as the club placed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL with right ankle inflammation retroactive to August 19. DeSclafani left his start against the Mets on Wednesday after just 1 1/3 innings when he...
San Francisco Chronicle

DeSclafani, Longoria placed on Giants' injured list; Sammy Long, Jay Jackson return

Anthony DeSclafani’s scheduled bullpen session Sunday didn’t happen, which means another spot start for lefty Sammy Long this week — and increasing concerns about the Giants’ rotation down the stretch. DeSclafani, who left Wednesday’s game with right ankle discomfort, threw long toss before the finale at the Coliseum, then huddled...
