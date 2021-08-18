Wearing “Concert” Shirts To Concerts!

The Sycamore Summer Strings Orchestra had an end-of-the-summer concert at the Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville on Aug. 7, entertaining an audience of about 75 people. The students practiced once a week all summer as a group and had individual lessons once or twice a week provided by orchestra directors Hannah Mergen and Celia Mergen. All the lessons and practices were provided free of charge by the center. Pamela Bauman was the assistant director of the program. The Mergen sisters will be directing the Sycamore Classical Choir this fall. shown are, front, from left, Hannah Mergen, Agatha Jones, Maisy Symington, Celia Mergen and Pamela Bauman, and back, Charity Sirilla, Frances Clum, Zoe Clum, Jemma Clum, Imani Tibbs and Tammie Tibbs.
