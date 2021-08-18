Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The “Dumbest” Songs!

By mobrian
963kklz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a list of songs that are considered the “dumbest” songs in the history of music and guess what, The Mike & Carla Morning Show have the Top 3. See if you agree or can think of anymore that should be on the list!

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Who was Don Everly’s brother Phil and why did The Everly Brothers split?

THE Everly Brothers were known as pioneers in the rock and roll industry. As of August 2021, both Phil and his brother Don have passed away leaving behind a legacy. Phil Everly was a rock and roll musicianCredit: Getty – Contributor. Who was Don Everly’s brother Phil?. Phil Everly was...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Everly, Half of Country Rock Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

Don Everly, half of country rock-and-roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. The Los Angeles Times confirmed Everly’s death via a family spokesperson on Saturday night, reporting that he died at home in Nashville. A cause of death was not cited. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement given to the outlet. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate  and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.” Everly was born in 1937 in Kentucky and raised in a musical family with his...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: The Everly Brothers, “Crying In The Rain”

This Behind the Song originally ran on Americansongwriter.com in January 2014. The death of Phil Everly at age 74 in early January brought forth a host of kind words and condolences from some of the music industry’s biggest stars, a testament to the influence that the music of Phil and his brother Don still exerts more than a half-century past their heyday in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.
MusicRolling Stone

How A Song is Professionally Mastered

Once a song has been mixed, the gears shift into Mastering – the final process before distribution. The goal is to polish a mix to its shiniest best and prepare it for listening on Streaming, CD or Vinyl. Mastering requires extreme critical listening, as most changes are less than 1-2dB across the frequency spectrum. Software tools exist to help the process; however, the final results are dependent on the mastering engineer’s skill, the accuracy of the speakers and the listening environment. The mastering stage involves signal processing with EQ, compression, saturation, stereo enhancement, limiting, and other final touches across the music’s final stereo file.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

NEW SONG : Bahar – “Genug”

Just a few weeks after the release of “ Flieder” Bahar Kizil has dropped another single “ Genug”. The power anthem titled “ Enough “ in translation from German carries a powerful message : being strong and independent. The urban beat infused with touch of oriental flavor is a winning combination. Another highlight in “ Genug “ is the use of Turkish lines in the lyrics. Lastly, Bahar’s vocals on the track are superb as always.
MusicRolling Stone

The Art of Mixing A Song

Mixing is the start of the post-production process, where separate tracks within a song are combined into a single audio file. A mixing engineer shapes and balances the different tracks in the session to sound good when played together with tools like EQ, Compression, Panning, Reverb and other FX. Mixing engineers tweak the frequency and spatial clashes between instruments, tighten grooves within frames of music and emphasize essential elements and song structures. In some cases, they might layer additional drum samples or mute parts they consider redundant.
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Songs of Struggle and Hope

Growing up in northern Washington state, Portland folk and Americana singer-songwriter Anna Tivel remembers listening to country radio with her dad. It was the storytelling side of country music that initially caught her attention, and she carries that interest in narrative into her own musical work. An internationally touring artist,...
Musicedmsauce.com

TheFatRat – Our Song

TheFatRat, gaming music legend known for his massive online following of over 5.6 million YouTube subscribers and extremely popular songs like “Unity,” “Monody (feat. Laura Brehm),” and “Fly Away (feat. Anjulie),” releases his catchy new collaboration, “Our Song.” The chill electronic tune features the seductive vocals of Cecilia Gault, best known for the 2019 smash “Love Me Like You Used To” with Kaskade.
Musicbyuicomm.org

Happy dancing to sad songs

Most transformative conversations in my life have occurred with people I’ve known intimately. Best friends, roommates, parents, siblings, etc. Up until a couple weeks ago, I had never had one with a person skirting the line of acquaintance and friend — my brother’s old roommate’s ex-girlfriend to be precise. And yet, I am a changed person because of a roughly 20-minute conversation I had with Kate Rawlins.
MusicKearney Hub

25 songs inspired by movies

Many movies feature music that reaches beyond the silver screen and stays with us long after the last credits have rolled. But sometimes the influence works in reverse and movies inspire songs.
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: Swan Song

German character actor Udo Kier, a veteran of over 220 films, delivers an absolutely wonderful performance in Swan Song, about a once flamboyant hairdresser, real-life Pat Pitsenbarger, who is called back into action. In his youth, Pat was the hairdresser to the rich and famous in Sandusky, Ohio. Now, he resides in a nursing home, smoking his secret stash of More cigarettes as the days go by. Unexpectedly, he gets a request to do hair and make-up for a former friend, Rita (Linda Evans), who has just passed away. Pat escapes the nursing home to get to the funeral home, taking a long trek across the small town and meeting people of various walks of life along the way.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Pip Millett Drops The ‘Motion Sick’ EP

As quiet as it’s kept, Friday was an incredibly busy day for music across all genres. Lizzo called on Cardi B for her new single, Justin Bieber hopped on the “Essence” remix and Wale delivered a new single with Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream. Adding to your weekend playlist, UK’s Pip Millett also delivered a new EP called Motion Sick.
Northampton, MAPosted by
CBS News

Songs from the Young@Heart

The average age for members of the Young@Heart Chorus, of Northampton, Mass., is 85. But this isn't your grandfather's choral group; their repertoire includes music from The Ramones, The Rolling Stones, Madonna and Twisted Sister. Correspondent David Pogue talks with singers about the joy of singing "golden oldies" by such composers as Bowie and Springsteen, in this update of a story originally presented on "Sunday Morning" on December 20, 2020.
MusicThrive Global

Symbols and Song: Beverly Wolff

There is the saying that, love is in the air! All I need is the air that I breathe to love you. Says a lot when so many songs are brought into the windows of love; combining air all, along! Air is truly along embodiment of love. It is a testament to our very reason, in being, alive! For when it comes to Earth’s elements, there is a reason for why love is a metaphor for air.
Musicaudacy.com

with the US99 Song of the Day

You can win $1000!! When you hear the song play in the hour below, be caller 19 at 312-946-4995! Then we’ll put a grand in your bank account! Print out this page, or take a screenshot and save it to your phone so you’ll always know when the Song of the Day is playing!!
Music963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills is a killer, horror based band from the Northeast of America. Go down a rabbit hole with these guys! I love them. Today, singer/songwriter Spencer Charnas joins me to talk about the upcoming album (which drops mid-October) their most recent releases – one of which they had to get permission from Huey Lewis. We talk about horror movies, their Inked in Blood graphic novel, his upcoming appearance at Astronomicon and TONS more. Really fun conversation.
Music963kklz.com

M&C: Apology To The “Boss”!

As we talked about “Things You Were Late To The Party On” yesterday and Mike brought up the “Born in the USA” album covered from Bruce Springsteen. However, imagine how shocked (shocked) he was when he noticed it was a baseball cap instead of a bandana! So a rare apology on The Mike & Carla Morning Show! It’ll all make more sense if you just listen to the segment below!
MusicScranton Times

Friday Playlist: Stealing Songs

Welcome back to our (almost) weekly feature Friday Playlist where members of the Times-Tribune staff submit their music picks based on a theme. This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy