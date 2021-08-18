Cancel
Science

‘Mini brains’ created from stem cells in a lab grow their own eyes

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDÜSSELDORF, Germany — “Mini brains” which scientists grow from human stem cells help researchers learn about how people grow from tiny embryos. Now, these brain organoids may also uncover how eye diseases form after an experiment revealed that these structures can grow their own eyes!. Using human induced pluripotent stem...

