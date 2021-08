Michelle Williams is still triggered by her infamous fall on 106 & Park back in 2004. During an interview with Larry Reid, when he bought up the fall, she said, “You tried it! Haven’t I stayed on my feet every other time–you’re gonna make me curse! Do you know Larry, everybody has been bringing that up. And first of all, I need people to stop saying ‘She’s so clumsy.’ I fell one time. You ninjas have to stop! That’s like causing PTSD. That’s probably why I ain’t gon’ do no music. Y’all gon hear me talk–that’s it!”