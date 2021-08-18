Bump Honored with Inaugural Pursel Family Pharmacy Scholarship
Morgan Bump, third-year student pharmacist, was awarded the inaugural Loretta M. and Thomas M. Pursel Sr. Family Pharmacy Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes a third- or fourth-year student pharmacist within Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) who meets one of the following criteria: 1) exhibits leadership experience within a national pharmacy organization, 2) is a military veteran or current member of the military/guard, and/or 3) is a single parent.news.drake.edu
Comments / 0