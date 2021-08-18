Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The threats of state troopers arresting House Democrats have yet to materialize

By Cassandra Pollock, Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
Weatherford Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a week after Republicans in the Texas House voted to authorize arrests of their quorum-busting Democratic colleagues, no such roundup has come to fruition. As of Wednesday, there were no known cases of absent Democrats being arrested, and the chamber was still shy of the 100 members it needs for a quorum to conduct official business. That is despite its Aug. 10 vote to proceed with the arrests, Speaker Dade Phelan’s signing of 52 warrants later that day and his announcement two days later that the House sergeant-at-arms had deputized state law enforcement to track down the missing Democrats.

www.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tan Parker
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Texas House#State Elections#Republicans#Democratic#Grand Prairie#Gop#The Texas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas GOP Calls for Consequences to Unexcused House Members

After Texas House Democrats caused a 37-day legislative delay and wasted over $1.6 million in taxpayer money, a quorum is now established in the Texas House. The Republican Party of Texas is excited the legislature will move forward with addressing election integrity and other GOP priorities. However, the decision by Democrats to end this disgraceful episode should not result in moving forward as if it never happened. Instead, the House should move swiftly to implement repercussions for Democrats who fled and implement measures to prevent a similar event in the future.
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Texas Republicans renew effort to advance voting bill as Democrats regroup

The Texas House could pass voting restrictions within days after Democrats' efforts to stave off the Republican-backed changes fell apart last week. A state House committee will hear public testimony on one of GOP-led election bills, Senate Bill 1, on Monday morning, business that was made possible by three Houston-area Democrats who broke ranks with much of the rest of their caucus and returned to work at the Capitol on Thursday.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House to Hear Public Testimony on Voting Bill After Quorum Restored

A committee will hear public testimony Monday on the voting bill after quorum was restored Thursday in the Texas House of Representatives, allowing discussion to resume over the GOP-backed bill. Senate Bill 1, and others, have been stymied after dozens of Texas Democrats walked out in July in an attempt...
Congress & Courtsaustincountynewsonline.com

After Some Democrats Return To The Texas House, Holdouts Say They’re Complicit In Moving GOP Elections Bill Forward

The holdout Democrats did not mince words. They felt betrayed, heartbroken and disappointed. After 38 days of staying away from the Texas House to block the passage of a GOP elections bill they said would restrict voting rights, three of their fellow Democrats returned to the chamber floor Thursday and provided the Republican majority enough lawmakers to restart the legislative process and almost certainly approve the controversial bill.
Texas StateWashington Examiner

Texas Democrats' six-week vacation was a total bust

The inevitable has happened. Enough of the Democrats in the Texas Legislature have finally given up on their lame stunt and returned to the state, allowing legislative business to go forward. On the bright side, they accomplished absolutely nothing aside from delaying a voting reform bill for six weeks. The...
Texas StateChannel 3000

Texas Democrats’ effort to freeze voting bill ends

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats’ historic quorum break unexpectedly ended Thursday evening when at least three new Democrats returned to the floor, paving the way for state Republicans to pass restrictive voting legislation. The surprise turn of events quickly led to public accusations of betrayal among Democrats, as the House...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout

Warrants are signed. Law enforcement officers are on the case. But Texas Democrats who fled the state a month ago still haven't returned to the state Capitol. The holdout by Democrats to block new voting laws stretched into a 38th consecutive day Wednesday. Now it's not only a question of when they'll return but also how far Republicans will go to end the standoff.This week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the law allows for the most dramatic recourse: arresting Democrats and physically forcing them back. But Republican leaders have been reluctant to go that route, even after signing...
Public HealthWeatherford Democrat

EDITORIAL: This legislative impasse

News broke this week that Gov. Greg Abbott has contracted COVID-19. We, of course, are hoping for his speedy recovery. The state needs his leadership now, as it appears the coronavirus isn’t nearly done with us. We do have one observation, however. The standoff in Austin between House Dems and...
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Texas House authorizes arrests of no-show Democratic lawmakers

Texas House Republicans for the second time in two months ordered law enforcement to round up Democratic members who broke quorum on Tuesday, after the state’s highest civil court gave its blessings earlier in the day. The 80-12 vote mainly fell on party lines with the exception of Rep. Lyle...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Texas House orders arrest of absent Democrats after state’s Supreme Court overturns protection order

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to issue arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on a GOP election bill.The 80 to 12 vote comes after the state’s Supreme Court earlier overturned a temporary restraining order that blocked the lawmakers from being arrested.Almost 60 state representatives fled the Texas legislature last month so the quorum needed to pass a voting reform bill could not be reached. Republicans say the bill will fortify election security, while Democrats contest the measures would disenfranchise minorities.The House ordered the Sergeant at Arms to send for all absentees whose attendance...
Congress & Courtsnews4sanantonio.com

House democrats confine themselves at home amid arrest warrants

The Texas House of Representatives remains at a standstill as democrats continue protesting controversial elections legislation. More than 50 lawmakers have warrants for their arrest. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., the Texas House was called to order with a quorum not present as many democrats remain confined in their homes as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy