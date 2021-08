Another busy week of news, and we have you covered. We begin with the region’s in-depth coverage of the pandemic. We’ll get an update from New Mexico officials, who say cases are continuing to grow, as is the test positivity rate. And then, we travel across the state of Texas, where the surge is a crisis. Hospitals are running out of room, with more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients this week. One study says the state is projected to have more than 15,000 COVID hospitalizations by next month, a new record.