Senators urge FTC to investigate Tesla ‘Autopilot’ marketing

By JESSICA WEHRMAN
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how auto manufacturer Tesla is marketing its self-driving features to customers. The letter, sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes in the wake of an announcement Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...

