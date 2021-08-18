Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

Telemedicine made its main-stage debut at the height of the pandemic. It’s here to stay — if insurers play along. From his desktop computer with two 27-inch monitors in his Downtown Las Vegas office, Dr. Dylan Wint recently logged onto a telemedicine visit with an elderly female patient from the Lake Tahoe area. She had asked to see Wint about her memory problems and panic attacks. She was sitting with her back to a window, her face in heavy shadow, so she carried her laptop to another spot in her home.