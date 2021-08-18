Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State University Announces New Aerospace Institute For Research And Education

By KOSU
kosu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Oklahoma State University leaders announced the formation of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, or OAIRE. The institute aims to bring the state’s aerospace innovation economy under one organization to support growth in Oklahoma and beyond by helping to generate jobs and research through ongoing and future partnerships between OSU and commercial, military and government agencies.

