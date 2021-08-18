Franklin Special School District to hold special-called meeting Aug. 20 regarding masks in schools
The Franklin Special School District Board of Education will convene for a special-called meeting Aug. 20 to discuss the possibility of requiring masks for students and staff. A temporary mask requirement is the only agenda item the board intends to discuss, and the announcement comes just a few days after Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order that allows parents to have their children opt out of local mask requirements.communityimpact.com
