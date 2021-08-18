Franklin Special School District to hold special-called meeting Aug. 20 regarding masks in schools

State and local officials joined Columbia State Community College leadership to break ground Aug. 6 on a new building on the college's Williamson Campus. The new arts and technology building will be built on the west side of the campus near the new parking garage and will be home to a number of new programs, including licensed nursing, certified nursing assistant and information technology. The building will also feature a 150-seat instructional space as well as classrooms, labs and student engagement spaces, according to CSCC.