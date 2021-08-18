Free-From Dry Shampoos

Cancel
By Laura McQuarrie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo is the newest creation from Saints & Sinners Haircare and it is full of ingredients to absorb excess oils and protect color, all without leaving residue behind. Equally important to the formula is the long list of ingredients that has been excluded, such as talc, gluten, parabens, phthalates, SES & SLES sulfates, iron oxides, mineral oil, synthetic colors, petrolatum, nut ingredients and palm oil. The vegan and cruelty-free dry shampoo makes the most of ingredients like rice protein for its volumizing properties, as well as Vitamin E.

