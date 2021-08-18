Cancel
Gallatin County, MT

Air Quality Alert issued for Gallatin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gallatin AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Gallatin County, in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/19/21. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/19/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 2:30 PM MDT, Particulate levels in West Yellowstone are Unhealthy. As of 2:30 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Broadus, and Thompson Falls are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

alerts.weather.gov

