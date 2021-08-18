Cancel
Cameron County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Clinton; Lycoming; Potter; Tioga The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania Northwestern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Potter County in north central Pennsylvania Western Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cameron, Wharton, Coudersport, Roulette, Galeton, Shinglehouse, Westfield, Genesee, Gaines, Lyman Run State Park, Cherry Springs State Park, Denton Hill State Park, Ole Bull State Park, Cross Fork, Tamarack, Harrison Valley, Leetonia, Leonard Harrison State Park, Keating Summit and Slate Run. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

