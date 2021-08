PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have begun their cut down to 80 players ahead of the NFL’s Tuesday deadline. The Eagles waived wide receiver Jhamon Aubson and cornerback Lavert Hill on Sunday, according to the NFL’s official transaction list. The Eagles have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to cut their roster down to 80 players, not including defensive end Matt Leo, who is currently on the team as an international player roster exemption.