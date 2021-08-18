Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Franklin D. Mogford

Cover picture for the articleFranklin D. Mogford, known to all as Doug, passed away August 6, 2021, at age of 79. He was born April 14, 1942, in Dallas, Texas. Doug lived in Carrizo Springs until 7th grade and always considered it home. After 2 years living in Albuquerque, the family relocated to San Antonio. While attending Jefferson High School, he met his future wife, Marilyn. They married Oct. 13, 1962. Doug’s one ambition was to sell life insurance just as his father and uncles did. He first worked for Victory Life Insurance Co. and was hired in 1964 by Texas & Southern Farm Bureau Ins. Cos. During his 49 year career with the Farm Bureau, he served as Agency Manger for Atascosa, Victoria, Medina, Bandera, and Frio Counties. He retired after serving Medina County for 43 years. His love to compete resulted in innumerable awards and recognitions, along with many company trips to various locations around the world for him and Marilyn. There were also many company family trips where agents and their families formed lasting friendships and great memories with each other. He had a deep desire to serve his clients to the best of his ability and many became long lasting friends.

