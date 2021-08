The Natalia City Council will see its members shuffle positions but not welcome any new faces after only incumbents filed to run in the November 2 election. Mayor Tommy Ortiz and Councilmen Darin Frazier and Sam “Chip” Bluemel, Jr. all filed for reelection, though only Frazier will stay in his current position. Bluemel filed for mayor, while Ortiz filed for a Council spot.