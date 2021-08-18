5 Solar Penny Stocks to Keep on the Radar in 2021

Rising consumer spending and the convenience of shopping for essential food items online as consumers increasingly opt for healthier foods will likely benefit grocery retailers and boost the industry's growth prospects. So, for these reasons we believe it would be ideal to bet on under-the-radar grocery stocks PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Weis Markets (WMK), which could gain significant momentum in the near term. Read on.Over the past year, stringent social distancing norms and a shift to living, working, and learning at home resulted in greater at-home food consumption and, consequently, a higher demand for groceries. Also, as consumers continue to focus on nutrition and consuming more healthy foods, retailers are investing to benefit from this growing demand. Furthermore, to capitalize on the rising demand, many grocery retailers have been investing heavily to improve their online presence and delivery networks.