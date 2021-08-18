Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Labyrinth Canyon immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Move any beached boats away from the mouth of Labyrinth Canyon immediately! Violent flood waters will drain into Lake Powell at this location. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Labyrinth Canyon watershed in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Labyrinth Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

