Non-Profit Goldens Without Borders Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Aug. 19

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldens Without Borders hosts a “Life Is Golden” celebration on Thursday August 19, 5:30-9:30 PM at the Dragon Ridge Country Club located in MacDonald Highlands community to help with Golden Retrievers needing to be rescued. The festivities include a “walk with the rescue dogs” red carpet, wine reception, plated dinner, silent auction and entertaining upbeat sounds by DJ Axis. Host and speaker, Mrs. Cristiane Mersch, Mrs. Summerlin 2020, Mrs. Brazil 2021 and contestant for Mrs. World 2022, will also help recognize the supporters and volunteers making the organization one of the top Golden Retriever rescues in the country.

