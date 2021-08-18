Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are both parents. The actress’ rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, Aug. 18 that the couple recently welcomed their first baby together….

Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost
