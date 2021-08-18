Cancel
Holland, MI

Steven R. Smead

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven R. Smead, age 67 of Holland, peacefully passed away on August 14, 2021. Steve was born to Robert & Doris Smead in Grand Haven, Michigan on September 17, 1953. He graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of ’71. After graduation, Steve went on to receive his Associate’s degree from Muskegon Community College. After college, he got married to his sweetheart Deanna. They moved to Holland and he went to work for Haworth, which led to a 40-year career where he retired in 2017. Outside of work, he was a Boy Scout Leader for his Sons’ Troop that led him to help aid them in receiving their Eagle Scout title, something he would say was his biggest achievement. He had a passion for sailing and in his spare time, you could always find him in the computer room working on his family genealogy. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Whether it was playing outdoors in the sandbox that he built, teaching them how to use tools or digging huge holes in the yard just because they could. He also never missed a day at the bus stop. Steve loved spending time with his family. He loved taking them on vacations which included taking the entire family to Disney World (He was just as excited for that trip as his grandchildren.) He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all.

