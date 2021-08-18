Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPjEA_0bVbbiZR00

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.

The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening, and the family vehicle was located near where the bodies were found, The Mercury News reported.

According to deputies, there was no clear cause of death for any of the victims, and the scene is being handled as a hazardous materials situation, KRON reported.

“It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That’s one of the reasons why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation,” Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office, told The Mercury News.

Mitchell also told the newspaper that the remote area where the bodies were found, close to Yosemite’s Hite Cove trail and known for its spectacular wildflower displays, had no cellphone service.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
Mariposa, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Society
Mariposa County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Dog#Hiking Trail#Devil S Gulch#The Mercury News#Kron#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Missing hiker’s body found in Montana mountains after nearly 2-month search

RED LODGE, Mont. — Twenty-three-year-old Tatum Morell set off on West Fork Trailhead near Montana’s Red Lodge on July 2 but never returned. The body of the experienced hiker and Montana State University graduate student in engineering was discovered by a group of hikers Saturday in the White Tail Peak area, the victim of an apparent rockslide, the Billings Gazette reported.
Azle, TXPosted by
Action News Jax

Man sets up listening tent, lends ear to strangers

Sometimes all people need is for someone to take a moment to listen to them. A man in Texas is doing just that — lending an ear to listen to those who just need to talk. Will Norman started setting up his listening tent in mid-May in the town of Azle, Texas, KDFW reported.
AdvocacyPosted by
Action News Jax

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Posted by
Action News Jax

Wallaby on the loose in Pennsylvania caught

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An escaped wallaby that had been spotted hopping through multiple yards for days was captured on Wednesday, Pennsylvania wildlife officials said. The marsupial was snared by game wardens around 11 a.m. after getting calls from residents who spotted it in a field near Bethel Township, PennLive reported.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

WAVERLY, Tenn. — (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday's flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Mississippi threatens jail time, fines for COVID-19 patients who defy isolation order

Mississippi’s top health official on Friday issued an order threatening fines or jail time to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and fail to follow isolation guidelines. Mississippi residents, regardless of vaccination status, are required to self-isolate for 10 days immediately after learning of infection, the state health department said...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Action News Jax

After Tennessee flooding, 22 dead and dozens still missing

WAVERLY, Tenn. — (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday's flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain...
Oregon StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon was once the poster child for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures, including mask mandates indoors and outdoors, limits on gatherings and an order closing restaurants. But now the state is being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy