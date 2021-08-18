Cancel
Hulu Adds New Widgets To Its Android App To Keep You Watching

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has new widgets. And they’re designed to keep you engaged with Hulu’s content in the Android app. Both new Hulu widgets for the homescreen are aimed at keeping you watching. Which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Given Hulu’s business model is built on you viewing its streaming content.

#Hulu#Android App#Widgets#Apps
