San Diego, CA

White House climate adviser visits SDG&E, touts infrastructure bill

By Steve Puterski
Coast News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A sweeping bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the U.S. Senate last week and is currently being debated in the House of Representatives. While a vote is not expected until Aug. 23, per media reports, White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, along with U.S. Reps Mike Levin (D-49) and Scott Peters (D-52) toured San Diego County on Aug. 17 touting the bill and warning about the climate crisis.

