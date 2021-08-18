Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Key Mechanisms Behind Synapse Degeneration in Alzheimer’s Brain Discovered

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Study identifies the main components driving amyloid beta-associated synaptic degeneration. Healthy adult brains are endowed with a vast number of synapses, structures that relay signals across nerve cells to enable communications, information processing and storage throughout the nervous system. Apart from dynamic periods when the brain is learning new information or skills, the number of the “glutamatergic” synapses, the major type of synapses that neurons use to activate each other, largely remains constant in adults.

