No, if you're not immunocompromised you're not currently eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

newscentermaine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 13, the FDA authorized an additional COVID-19 dose for immunocompromised people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines in an effort to help boost their immune responses to the COVID-19 virus as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads across the United States. Health officials told VERIFY...

