Anthony Mackie to Suit Up for Captain America 4 After Taking Over for Chris Evans (Report)

By Glenn Garner
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mackie is suiting up to star in Captain America 4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, 42, has reportedly closed a deal to appear in the fourth installment of the Marvel superhero's solo franchise, which was previously led by Chris Evans. With Evans' Steve Rogers having passed on the Captain America shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it's likely that Mackie will take the lead for his first solo outing in the MCU.

people.com

