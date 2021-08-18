Anthony Mackie to Suit Up for Captain America 4 After Taking Over for Chris Evans (Report)

After many pandemic delays, Ryan Reynolds' newest action-comedy has finally hit theatres. Free Guy follows Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. There's also a star-studded supporting cast that includes Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery. In addition to the top-billed cast, the movie also features some epic cameos. Warning: Cameo Spoilers Ahead! There are some appearances you definitely would have noticed, for example, Chris Evans, who is seen towards the end of the film reacting to Guy using Captain America's shield. However, there are some other subtle appearances that may have passed you by. During a recent press conference with Reynolds, ComicBook.com asked about Evans' cameo and Reynolds talked about getting some big names to appear in the film.