Monroe County under tornado and flood watch from Tropical Storm Fred
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred may cause flash flooding in Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Monroe and neighboring counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday. About one to three inches of heavy rainfall is expected to move through the area between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which may lead to areas of flash flooding.www.poconorecord.com
Comments / 0