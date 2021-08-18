Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County under tornado and flood watch from Tropical Storm Fred

Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred may cause flash flooding in Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Monroe and neighboring counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday. About one to three inches of heavy rainfall is expected to move through the area between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which may lead to areas of flash flooding.

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Monroe County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Pocono Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy