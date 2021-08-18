Cancel
Video Games

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – Xbox Series X|S Review

By Gareth Brierley
thexboxhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I get older and slower with my reaction speeds in terms of gaming – and especially aiming – I am relieved that not all games rely on combat. In fact, I’m pretty over the moon when there isn’t any combat to be had at all, letting me sit back, take in the sights and just be a tourist moving through someone else’s imagination. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is the perfect game for this, what with its family-friendly Zelda-like universe and the ability to take in quests, craft items, farm, and wear mad costumes. Now though Yonder has gone and got itself a visual makeover, adding 4K and 60fps to the many strings in its bow. Are you ready for a stroll in wonderland?

