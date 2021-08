Unfortunately, it looks like AJ McCarron’s time with the Falcons may be over, as it is suspected that he suffered a torn ACL against the Dolphins on Saturday. Feleipe Franks has showed promise at times, but it’s clear he’s not ready to be an NFL quarterback just yet. I have said from the beginning that the Falcons did not do enough to shore up the backup quarterback situation, and it’s even more pressing now with even less options available. Some guys may become available after cuts, but the Falcons need a body right now. If Matt Ryan goes down, the season is probably over anyways. There aren’t many guys left, but I’ll break down a few I think the Falcons could consider: