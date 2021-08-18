Cancel
Deal Alert: Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for only $125 (today only)

By Surur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Samsung today officially announced the new Galaxy Buds2. The new Galaxy Buds2 is designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day and delivers a rich, balanced sound, with dynamic two-way speakers. The Galaxy Buds2 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise.

