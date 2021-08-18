Similar QB battles exist with Bears, Saints, Pats and Broncos
Training camp and the preseason are about more than settling on a final 53-man roster. They're also important in setting up the depth chart. No team wants to head into Week 1 not knowing who its starters are, especially not at the most important position: quarterback. But while most teams have that pecking order ironed out, there are a few QB1 positions up for grabs in the eyes of Colin Cowherd of "The Herd."www.foxsports.com
Comments / 0