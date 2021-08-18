Cancel
Erie, MI

Car crash leads to large gas leak in Erie Township

Monroe Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit-and-run vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Erie Township resulted in a large gas leak that closed the surrounding roads for most of the day. The incident occurred on South Telegraph Road near Erie Road, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Preliminary investigation revealed that a small white passenger car and a small silver passenger car were traveling southbound on South Telegraph Road when they were involved in a crash. The vehicles struck a utility pole and one vehicle came to rest on a main line valve for pipeline operations.

