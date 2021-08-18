Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former girlfriend-turned-business-associate of the late businessman and corporate raider, Victor Posner, sold her Palm Island mansion for $20.3 million. Brenda Nestor, via a trust in her name, sold the six-bedroom, 8,056-square-foot home at 39 Palm Avenue to 39 Palm Avenue LLC. Court records show the buyer is Robert Thomas Dyal, managing director at San Francisco and Woodside, California-based Redpoint Ventures.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Palm Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Posner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Robert Thomas#Raider#Redpoint Ventures#Safe Harbor Equity#Coldwell Banker#The Jills Zeder Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy