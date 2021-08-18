Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M
The former girlfriend-turned-business-associate of the late businessman and corporate raider, Victor Posner, sold her Palm Island mansion for $20.3 million. Brenda Nestor, via a trust in her name, sold the six-bedroom, 8,056-square-foot home at 39 Palm Avenue to 39 Palm Avenue LLC. Court records show the buyer is Robert Thomas Dyal, managing director at San Francisco and Woodside, California-based Redpoint Ventures.therealdeal.com
